Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC opened at $10.57 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.