Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

