Fusion Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.28 or 0.99867562 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,977,519 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

