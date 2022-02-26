FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.