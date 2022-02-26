FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

