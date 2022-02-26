FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.77.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$11.80 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

