FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Lowered by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,118,845.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

