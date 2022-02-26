FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Raised by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $5.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

