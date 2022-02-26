FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

NYSE TD opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

