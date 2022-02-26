FY2023 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.