Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.29. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 136,556 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

