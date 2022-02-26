Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 102.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,560,000 after acquiring an additional 201,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after buying an additional 60,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

