Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $111.83. 1,905,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. Garmin has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

