Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
GATO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26.
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
