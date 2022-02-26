Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gatos Silver by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gatos Silver by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.