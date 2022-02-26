GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $105.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

