Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith Sells 14,164 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $834.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.