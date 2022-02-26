Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

