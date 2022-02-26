Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $56.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.