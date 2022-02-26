Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

