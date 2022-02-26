Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 7.9%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $82.12. Approximately 7,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 255,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

