Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Arrow Financial worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

AROW opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

