Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Chimerix worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 322,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 44.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 276,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.