Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,250 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of MRC Global worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MRC Global by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

