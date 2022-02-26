German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $295,440.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GABC stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

