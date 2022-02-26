Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,404.33.

GLNCY stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

