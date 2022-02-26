Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

