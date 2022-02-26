Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $67.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.
NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
