Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $67.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

