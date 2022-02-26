Global Cord Blood (CO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%.

Shares of CO opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

