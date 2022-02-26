Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55. 197,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 225,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.
