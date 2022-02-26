Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.