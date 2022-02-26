Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.