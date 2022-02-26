Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.01

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.01 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.17 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.17 ($0.15), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £656,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.69.

Get Global Resources Investment Trust alerts:

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.