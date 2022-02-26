Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will report $125.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.39 million and the highest is $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 832,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $957.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

