Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,442 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

