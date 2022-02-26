Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Trading Up 1.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 55,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 147,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

