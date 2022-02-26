GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of GMS worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

