GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.69

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.69 and last traded at $149.88, with a volume of 2213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

