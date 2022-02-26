Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0008 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $131,408.01 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

