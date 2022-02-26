Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG opened at $8.10 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

