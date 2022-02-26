Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

