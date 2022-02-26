Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 30,099 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEY stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.