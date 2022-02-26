Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 211,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Chimerix worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chimerix by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.63 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

