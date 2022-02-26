Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,397 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 157,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

