Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 233.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

