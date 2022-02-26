Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.
Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.