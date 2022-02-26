Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

