Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases $98,750.00 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $8.14 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
