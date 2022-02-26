Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases $98,750.00 in Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $8.14 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

