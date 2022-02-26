Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $90.42. 569,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

