Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 569,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

