Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

