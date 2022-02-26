Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

