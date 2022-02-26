Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 52,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

