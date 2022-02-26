Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

